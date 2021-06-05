Who is Chris Larangeira? Age, Instagram and marriage to Angelina Pivarnick explored!











Who is Chris Larangeira? Let’s get to know more about the reality TV star, from his age to his Instagram and marriage to Angelina Pivarnick.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation first aired in 2018 on MTV. The Jersey Shore cast reunite and holiday in various locations including Miami. Pauly D, Ronnie, Mike ‘The Situation’, Vinny, JWoww Dina, Snooki, Angelina and more got together for the spin-off series.

Photo by STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Chris Larangeira?

Chris Larangeira is the husband of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick. He’s a recurring cast member on the show, given that he’s Angelina’s hubby.

Chris is 42 years old and hails from Staten Island, New York.

As per Stars Offline, Chris may be of both Italian and Portuguese descent. Chris reps both these countries’ flags on his IG bio. He’s clearly very much into fitness and is 6 ft 3.

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick

Are Chris and Angelina still married? That’s what Jersey Shore fans want to know in June 2021.

The couple unfollowed each other earlier in the year and going off the June 3rd Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, things are really on the rocks between Angelina and Chris.

During the episode, Angelina described their sex life as being “dog sh**” as per US Weekly and the couple is reportedly taking it one day at a time.

Many viewers of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Tweeted during the episode that they see Vinny and Angelina ending up as a couple, with some even suggesting that Angelina should never have married Chris in the first place.

I feel we can fully establish that Vinny secretly wants Angelina at this point. #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/A40fK1xHj3 — Deji 🌱 (@beltwaybinz) June 4, 2021

Meet Chris on Instagram

Chris Larangeira can be found on Instagram with a following of 101k @chris_e_piss_e.

Chris joined Instagram in 2012 and since becoming a recurring cast member on the MTV, it’s likely that his following shot up drastically.

Angelina has 1.2m followers on Instagram @angelinamtv.

Chris’ last IG post contains a photo of himself and Angelina looking the picture of marital bliss which may be confusing to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers. but, by the sounds of what Angelina was saying during the June 3rd episode, their relationship is very much off and on. So, who knows what the future holds?

