Love Island 2019 has its fair share of incredibly good-looking twenty-somethings. More often than not they’re dressed to the nines or barely dressed at all, actually!

From social media influencers to boutique owners themselves, series 5 has an array of fashionistas in its midst.

Of course, the Islanders are not without their quirks. And while Francesca’s got her headbands, Chris looks to sport his kimono!

Newcomer to the show later on in series 5, Chris Taylor, has been pulled up on his fashion sense by his peers already.

So was Chris seriously wearing a kimono on Love Island? And if you rep his style, here’s where to buy one!

Love Island: Chris’ Kimono

Oozing originality is 28-year-old latecomer to the villa, Chris.

Viewers have been waiting weeks for a ‘normal’ person to enter the villa doors who wasn’t a model or a social media king or queen!

Chris works as a business development manager repping his own dog website.

Northerner Chris seems to slowly but surely be winning over the public as his humourous streak comes through. And episode 38 of Love Island was a true highlight when he whipped out a floral kimono to get ready for his date in!

Buy a kimono like Chris’ from episode 38!

If you’re feeling Chris’ look from episode 38 (July 16th) then you’re in luck as there are many places online to bag a similar robe.

This one from Shein costs just £11 and is identical to Chris getting-ready look. It’s called the ‘Peacock Print Satin Kimono Robe’ and comes in sizes S to XL.

Alternatively, grab a more vibrant kimono from Silk Fred for £25 for a more feminine look.

Or if you’re looking for something that screams ‘macho’ go for this dragon print silk-look dressing gown for £22.

Love Island: Chris Taylor’s style

Chris’ style was pulled up during the kimono episode of Love Island by the resident ballroom dancer on the show, Curtis Pritchard.

Curtis encouraged Chris to opt for something different than his usual clothes by saying: “Sometimes it’s time for change, big man”. Chris replied: “Will you shut up about my dress sense. You dress like a ballroom dancer”.

His style seems to be a hit with Love Island viewers, though, with one Twitter user taking to the internet to praise Chris on his look: “I’m sorry but how can no girl like Chris with his iconic dress sense? that floral robe kimono is fire”.

