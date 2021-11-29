Are Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim engaged?











Glamourous Netflix series Selling Sunset is back in 2021 for its fourth season. Mary, Christine, Maya and the rest of the realtors are back selling more luxurious houses in Los Angeles. As well as showcasing the Oppenheim Group’s impressive portfolio of properties, the show often features the cast’s love lives.

Two of the show’s cast members’ are officially in a relationship in season 4. Are Chrishell and Jason engaged? Let’s find out more about the couple.

When did Chrishell and Jason get together?

Judging by Chrishell and Jason’s Instagram pages, the couple had a very loved-up summer in 2021 and holidayed with some of their Selling Sunset co-stars.

Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Tina Louise, and Jason and Chrishell all jetted off together for a couples’ retreat.

The couple first posted to the ‘gram together in July 2021, however, Screen Rant reports that Jason and Chrishell had been dating for two months prior, so they likely got into a relationship in May 2021.

Are Chrishell and Jason engaged?

No, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim aren’t currently engaged.

The pair got together in the summer of 2021, so their relationship is still relatively new. Engagement could be on the cards for Chrishell and Jason in the future and their co-workers seem to be fans of their relationship.

Speaking to E! News in September 2021, Heather Young said: “They are so adorable. I truly think they’re going to get married… they’ve gone through so much for each other and with each other…“.

Is the couple’s relationship featured in Selling Sunset season 4?

Although Jason and Chrishell are an official couple in 2021, their relationship isn’t really shown during Selling Sunset season 4.

This may have led viewers to wonder whether the pair were still together in 2021, but Instagram confirms that they are still very much loved up.

As per Distractify, Jason and Chrishell’s relationship will be featured in season 5 of the Netflix show.

