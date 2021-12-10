Are Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa back together?











HGTV’s Flip or Flop is back in 2021 with its 10th season. Realtors and hosts of the show, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, have been working on Flip or Flop since 2013.

The show follows Christina and Tarek as they purchase homes in need of renovation and do all they can to flip them, viewers get to see the journey and ultimately whether the duo manages to make a profit or a loss on their purchase. The show is still going strong in 2021, but let’s find out more about Christina and Tarek’s relationship.

Are Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa back together?

No, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa aren’t back together in 2021. Although the duo are appearing on Flip or Flop together for season 10, they’re simply business partners rather than anything more.

Christina and Tarek were previously married and also had children, but they began divorce proceedings in 2017.

The couple co-parents their two children and, of course, they have a work relationship due to Flip or Flop!

Who is Tarek El Moussa’s new wife?

As of October 2021, Tarek El Moussa is a married man once again. He and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young tied the knot in Santa Barbara after dating since 2019.

Tarek is 40 years old, making him six years older than his new wife, Heather, who is 34 years old.

The reality TV couple have appeared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset together during season 4 which was released in 2021.

Who is Christina Haack dating in 2021?

Thirty-eight-year-old Christina is dating in 2021, by the looks of her Instagram page, things are getting pretty serious with the man in her life.

She’s currently in a relationship with Joshua Hall. In November 2021, Christina posted an IG photo of Joshua with her son captioned: “As the oldest of 11 siblings (blended family) its no wonder he’s a natural at stepping up as a step daddy.“

Josh is on Instagram with over 18k followers @iamtherealofficialnobody.

