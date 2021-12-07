Christine Quinn before cosmetic surgery and procedures explored











Selling Sunset season 4 is now on Netflix, and viewers are wondering what Christine looked like before surgery, and questioning if she has had more.

The hit Netflix series is finally back, but this time there are new agents joining The Oppenheim Group. Selling Sunset is set in Los Angeles, and follows a group of real estate agents as they attempt to sell luxurious pads in the area.

However, we also get to see the drama that comes with The Oppenheim Group. In the midst of this is agent Christine Quinn. Reality Titbit have explored rumors that Christine has had cosmetic surgery since season 1 of the show.

What cosmetic surgery has Christine Quinn had?

During season 1 of Selling Sunset, Christine famously said “nothing about me is fake except my boobs”. This surgery isn’t cheap, and costs $6,500-$8,000 on average.

Since the first season, there have been rumours that Christine has had more surgery. It’s thought that she has had Botox to give her wrinkle-free, smooth skin. There were also reports that the Netflix star had undergone a nose job, which could have cost her up to $13,000.

Christine Quinn before surgery

Before she made it on Selling Sunset, Christine was involved in the modelling and acting industry. Photos have been surfacing the internet during her acting times, and fans were shocked at how different she looked.

The photos are from her appearance in Shark Night 3D in 2011 in a white bikini. The difference in these old photos to her recent ones are her lips, nose, hair and boobs. Although she has confirmed her boob job, the other cosmetic surgery procedures are just rumours, and could well be a good makeup artist.

Viewers thought Christine used a surrogate

There has been a lot of drama on social media revolving around Christine since the release of Selling Sunset season 4. Last May, the Netflix star gave birth to her first child, Christian. However, many viewers thought she was lying about carrying her baby herself, and they thought she used a surrogate.

Christine was quick to fight back against these rumours, calling them “sick” for saying this about her. She has also had support from her fellow Selling Sunset cast surrounding the drama.

Maya Vander stuck up for Christine, saying that she saw her C-section scar herself.

