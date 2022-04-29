Christine Quinn played the perfect Drop Dead Diva long before Selling Sunset













Some fans have been re-watching the old drama show Drop Dead Diva when they found out that Christine Quinn appeared in a previous episode.

Selling Sunset is back on Netflix with its fifth season with new drama and challenges for the stars at the real estate agency The Oppenheim Group.

One of the most-talked about cast members, Christine Quinn, is also back with the likes of fellow co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Amanza Smith.

But did you know that Christine actually appeared in the legal comedy-drama Drop Dead Diva? Here’s what we found about her role.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. (L-R) Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in episode 7 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Christine Quinn on Drop Dead Diva

Long before finding fame on Selling Sunset, Christine played the perfect Drop Dead Diva in the show of the same name.

The Netflix star portrayed a professional cheerleader named Ally Roth and appeared in season six, episode five of the Lifetime legal comedy-drama series. The episode originally aired on April 13th, 2014, while the show aired from 2009 until 2014.

The IMDB description of the episode says: “As Jane (Brooke Elliott) represents a professional cheerleader who says she’s being bullied by her teammates, Owen (Lex Medlin) counsels a family to secede to protect their home from being seized by the government.

“Meanwhile, Teri (Margaret Cho) impersonates a lawyer to protect Paul (Justin Deeley) from his creditors.”

Christine’s education and career

Christine is certainly a woman of many talents and Reality Titbit recently reported that she studied at the prestigious performing arts school Julliard. The school, which is based in New York City, has welcomed celebrities such as Anthony Mackie, Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver and many more.

Before Selling Sunset, the Netflix star was also involved in the modelling industry.

She has been featured in publications such as Vogue. After her success on the reality show, Christine has appeared on the covers of Style, Maxim and Harper’s Bazaar.

What is Christine’s net worth?

Before tying the knot with her husband Christian Dumontet, Christine had a net worth of $1.5M, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

As per a 2022 report from Forbes, Christian sold his company, Foodler, to Grubhub in 2017 for $65 million.

Christian is reportedly worth $20M according to Bustle and Hollywood Worth.

