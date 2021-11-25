What is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's height?











Christine Quinn has been a stand-out cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset since the show first began in 2019. The show is back in 2021 for a fourth season and Chrstine is back, along with her cast members Davina Potratz, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and co!

The Selling Sunset star certainly knows how to make an entrance and her fashion statements are only made bolder by her super-long hair and high heels. Here’s more on Christine Quinn’s height, as well as how tall her husband is and a comparison to her cast mates.

Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset season 4, episode 6 sees Maya Vander say: “Christine is walking like she’s walking on a runway.”

By the looks of each Selling Sunset episode, Christine really does treat life as a fashion show and she’s serving looks once again in season 4.

The mother-of-one first appears on the 2021 season heavily pregnant, but literally snaps back figure-wise within weeks and brings out the cut-out dresses, mini skirts, heels and much more!

Screenshot: Christine Quinn Selling Sunset – Netflix

Christine Quinn’s height explored

Christine is 5 ft 9 – but as many viewers will know, she’s rarely without her heels so it’s likely that Christine often stands at over 6 ft on most days.

The Selling Sunset star appears quite a lot taller than her co-stars. As per The Express, Mary stands at 5 ft 5, Heather is 5 ft 7 and Chrishell and Maya are 5 ft 6.

The Oppenheim twins, Jason and Brett, are 5 ft 6.

Screenshot: Christine Quinn height Selling Sunset – Netflix

How tall is Christine’s husband?

The average woman in the US is 5 ft 4 tall, so Christine is pretty tall.

Her husband, Christian Richard, is 5 ft 11, so with heels on, Chrstine and her hubby are probably similar heights, or Christine is slightly taller.

The couple can be seen posing together at their baby shower on Instagram in 2021.

Screenshot: Christine Quinn Selling Sunset – Netflix

