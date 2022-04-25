Christine Quinn's co-stars say she married for money, how much is Christian worth?













When Selling Sunset first premiered in 2019, no one could have predicted how addictive it would be to watch the lives of LA’s real estate agents play out on screen. The Netflix show is onto its fifth season in 2022 and episodes 1 to 10 dropped on the streaming service on April 22nd.

Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Amanza Smith are just some of the agents selling million-dollar listings on Selling Sunset. Season 5 brought along a newcomer to the office, Chelsea Lazkani. Chelsea has befriended Selling Sunset OG Christine Quinn. Here’s more on whether Christine married for money, she’s “openly said it herself” according to her co-stars…

Who is Christine’s husband?

Selling Sunset season 3 saw Christine Quinn tie the knot with Christian Dumontet.

Christine and Christian got married on December 15th, 2019. In true Christine style, the wedding was theatrical and dramatic – to the point where live swans were a part of the decor.

She met Christian through a friend and he was looking for a property. Christine was on-hand to help him find a home and they began dating almost immediately back in 2018.

Christian is a software engineer, entrepreneur and CEO of RealOpen.

As per his LinkedIn page, Christian worked as a software engineer at Cisco from 2011 until 2007. He then went on to co-found and become CEO of Foodler before selling the company in 2017 as per Forbes.

Chrishell Stause says Christine Quinn married for money

Throwing it back to season 2 and Christine kicks off the show by saying: “I’m back, I have a new man, I have a new ring, I have a new house…“

Christine and Christian can be seen driving through LA together and she said that she was excited for everyone to meet him. Speaking of her then-boyfriend, Christine said that Christian is big in the tech world, he went to MIT and he’s now retired.

Despite appearing in love and travelling the world together, some have said that Christine married Christian for his money.

Selling Sunset season 5 episode 8 saw Chrishell Stause say of Christine: “She openly doesn’t work, she says very openly that she married for money …“

Episode 10 also sees Christine say that she doesn’t really care about looks and has dated “25-year-old hot guys and geriatric f****“.

Chelsea Lazkani replied: “Do you just care about money? Your taste is like credit score…“

Christine then clapped back: “Let’s be honest, real rich people don’t have credit because they don’t need to take out loans.“

Christian Dumontet’s net worth explored

Since there’s talk of Christine marrying for money, let’s take a quick peek at how much her net worth may have gone up after marrying Christian Dumontet.

Before getting married, Christine had a solid net worth of $1.5M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

As per Forbes in 2022, Christian sold his company, Foodler, to Grubhub in 2017 for $65 million.

Christian is reportedly worth $20M as per Bustle and Hollywood Worth.

