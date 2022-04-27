Noella Bergener's father died after a lifelong battle with sickle cell anaemia













The Real Housewives of Orange County is Bravos’ longest-running show of the franchise. There have been many memorable moments from RHOC since 2006 and judging by the 2021 season, these ladies are showing no signs of slowing down. It’s drama, drama, drama in the OC, at least where Heather, Gina, Jen, Emily, Noella and Shannon are concerned, anyway.

Noella Bergener was a newcomer to The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 16 and she may have had one of the most tumultuous debut seasons of any housewife in the history of housewives. Noella endured a divorce and the passing of her father. Let’s take a look at what happened to Noella’s dad including Christopher Nance’s cause of death.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer BridTV 9408 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j6OHjULQAh8/hqdefault.jpg 988817 988817 center 22403

Who was Noella’s dad?

Noella Bergener’s father was weatherman Christopher Nance. He worked for NBC for over two decades and was also actively involved in charity work helping organisations like Save The Children.

During the ladies’ trip to Aspen on RHOC, Noella had just found out that her father had passed away.

Speaking on the Bravo show, Noella said that she was “holding it together” as she was also going through a divorce at the same time.

OMG: RHOC’s Noella Bergener really was in a Will Smith music video in her teens

Noella takes to Instagram paying tribute to her father

On October 7th 2021, Noella posted to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father. She captioned the photo slider: “Though we weren’t close for many years reconnecting last year and your incredible insight and encouragement is something I will cherish for life.“

It seems that the RHOC star had moments to cherish and others to regret following her father’s death. Noella said during RHOC season 16: “I wish that my son got to meet my father. I don’t live my life with many regrets but I will always regret that.“

Noella spoke openly on the Bravo show that she didn’t have the best relationship with her father growing up because her parents split up and that she often saw her dad to attend events with him.

Christopher Nance’s cause of death explored

After living with sickle cell anaemia for many years, Noella’s father passed away in 2021.

Noella wrote in her tribute post: “He was the oldest living man in the US with sickle cell anaemia.“

She also said during RHOC season 16 episode 14 that she emailed her father during Covid because she was “nervous for him” as “he might die” because he has “all these issues to do with sickle cell anaemia“.

The RHOC star said that her father passed away while living at his house in Hawaii.

NO WAY: What did Noella give to Max on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK