Get to know Christopher Parker on Gold Rush, Fred Lewis’ son-in-law











Discovery Channel's Gold Rush kicked off its 12th season on September 24th, 2021. Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets and the rest of the show's cast members are back to make their fortune gold mining. A new series means new miners on the show!

Relatively new to the mines, Fred Lewis is back on Gold Rush in 2021 and he’s bringing his son-in-law Christopher Parker along for ride, too. So, let’s find out more about Chris and the rest of Fred Lewis’ family.

Fred Lewis’ son-in-law appears on Gold Rush

During Gold Rush season 12, Fred Lewis’ son-in-law appears on the show.

In a snippet posted to Twitter on December 10th, Fred can be seen driving his son, Chris, to work with Tony Beets.

The show’s narrator says: “Fred is trying something radical to get Christopher back in line.“

Fred adds that his son can be “free labour for a few days” for Tony and that he looks at Tony as a good mentor.

Gold Rush: Get to know Christopher Parker

Christopher Parker is taking after both of his parents by appearing on the Discovery show.

Chris can be found on Instagram @xxchris_parkerxx. Judging by his page, he’s been in the military like his parents, too. It also seems that 2021 will be Christopher’s first mining season.

He writes in his Instagram bio that he’s a “miner for Gold Rush TV“, so perhaps Fred’s plan pays off and Christopher manages to keep his spot on the mining crew.

Christopher also links to another IG page @alcoholic_child as well as a Twitch account, so he may be a keen gamer.

Fred Lewis’ family explored

As well as Fred Lewis’ son-in-law appearing on Gold Rush, Fred’s wife, Khara, also appears on the cast list.

Looking at Fred’s Instagram page, he also has a daughter named Emma who is a cheerleading champ and the family has a fair few pets.

Khara can be found on Instagram with over 2,000 followers @kharalewis.

