Love Island: What is Booby Buckets? Chuggs' bucket hats business and net worth explored!











Love Island season 5’s Ovie Soko made the bucket go viral in 2019. Now, there’s a new bucket hat connoisseur in town and he goes by the name of Chuggs.

Joining Love Island season 7 in episode 4, Chuggs is a newcomer to the competition and he’s not afraid to step on the other guys’ toes! The 23-year-old said he’s not going into the villa to make friends so viewers can expect some drama with this one!

What is Chuggs bucket hats business?

Oliver Wallis, AKA Chuggs, is an entrepreneur, the idea for the bucket hat business came to him as he graduated from Oxford Brookes University.

He launched his business during the 2020 lockdown – Booby Buckets.

The brand is inspired by the Blue Footed Booby Bird which is only found in the Galapagos Islands.

The company writes on it’s website: “Booby Buckets products offer you a timeless, high quality design that you can wear for years to come wherever life may take you … the beach, festivals, casual wear or perhaps to help manage a bad hair day“.

Chuggs’ net worth explored

Chuggs is a newcomer to Love Island 2021, so not very much is known about him at this time. However, in regard to his net worth, it’s safe to say he’s probably doing well for himself.

Booby Buckets is a relatively new company, with its launch back in 2020. Hats on the company website sell for £14.50 at the lower end and £25 at the higher.

Booby Buckets also makes sweatshirts which are available for around £35.

The fashion brand has a variety of products available, from corduroy bucket hats to beanies, boonies, custom hats, reversible bucket hats, dad hats and sweatshirts.

Chuggs can be seen tagging himself in Mayfair and The Ivy Cobham Brasserie on Instagram, so it’s likely that he enjoys the finer things in life.

Follow Booby Buckets on Instagram

Chuggs’ company, Booby Buckets, has a following of around 8,000 on Instagram @booby_buckets.

Booby Buckets is a premium British brand and with every sale, it donates to charity. The brand donates a percentage of its profits from the sales of Limited Edition products to the Galapagos Conservation Trust.

The company writes: “At Booby Buckets we believe that it is only right to support a charity that works hard to protect the beauty of the Galapagos Islands where our beloved Booby Bird originates”

Love Island: What is Chuggs Wallis’ real name? All about the newbie!

