Love Island 2021: What is Chuggs Wallis' real name? Get to know the newbie!











Love Island is in full swing in July 2021. The ITV show has already seen a contestant booted out of the villa after just three episodes. The revolving door of Islanders has begun, so let's find out more about this season's newcomers.

The seventh season of Love Island looks to have gotten off to a very savage start, Scottish beauty Shannon was kicked off the show after newbie Chloe stole her man. Episode 4 is surely going to see things stirred up even more as it sees two new boys join the show – Chuggs and Liam!

Love Island: Who is Chuggs?

Chuggs is a 23-year-old who hails from Surrey.

He’s a newcomer to Love Island 2021 in episode 4 alongside Liam Reardon. During his introduction to the show, Chuggs says that he’s purely in it for himself and doesn’t seem to mind stepping on people’s toes to get the girl he wants.

He said: “The person I care most about is me, my main objective is to find a girl, not make friends, I’ve got plenty of friends at home.“

Chuggs is a student and a business owner, he runs a bucket hat business!

What is Chuggs’ real name?

Given that Chuggs runs a bucket hat business named Booby Buckets, his details can be found on Companies House.

He’s listed as the director of the company and his real name is Oliver Wallis.

Oliver was born in March 1998 and, occupation-wise, he’s listed as a student.

Booby Buckets was created during lockdown 2020. The company only uses 100% natural cotton in its products, see the hats here!

The fashion brand also offers beanies and caps as well as the staple bucket hat! You can also create customised hat orders via the Booby Buckets website.

Meet Chuggs on Instagram

Oliver, AKA Chuggs, can be found on Instagram @chuggswallis with around 5,000 followers.

His IG page portrays that he’s a lover of all things outdoorsy. Chuggs posts some impressive rugby snaps, travelling photos and cute family pics.

Chuggs is clearly well travelled, judging by his Instagram, his account sees him geotagged in London, Oxford, Canada, South Africa and more!

