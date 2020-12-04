Meet Claire Saffitz's husband - Ex-Bon Appétit star is married to Harris Mayer-Selinger!











Claire Saffitz quit social media for a few months before she returned in October. The chef got married this year and the world wants to know who her husband is.

Claire Saffitz is a celebrity chef we all know from Bon Appétit‘ where she served as a senior food editor until August 2018.

She then took on the role as a host and recipe developer on the publication’s YouTube channel before she announced her departure in October.

Claire has been busy with the launch of her debut cookbook Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence.

On top of that, she also got married this year. So, who is Claire’s husband Harris Mayer-Selinger?

Who is Claire Saffitz’s husband?

Claire’s husband, Harris Mayer-Selinger, also works in the culinary industry.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he is a managing partner at Creamline, the restaurant of dairy company Ronnybrook Farm.

Harris is also the president and founder of the hospitality management company Hospitality Made Simple.

Prior to these roles, he worked as the chef de cuisine at Five Points Restaurant and the sous chef at Hundred Acres.

Harris studied BS in Hospitality Management at Cornell University and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in 2007.

Claire Saffitz and Harris Mayer-Selinger: Relationship

It’s unknown when Claire and Harris met or how long they have been together.

In an Instagram post in September, Claire opened up about taking a break from social media and revealed that she got married this year. She wrote:

“I have taken a break from online life recently and focused like so many of us on how to live healthfully and responsibly amidst so many challenges. I have invested and reinvested in relationships and spent a lot of time thinking about how I want the future to look professionally and personally. (To that end, I also got married!).”

Congrats to the couple! Hopefully, Claire will share pictures from the wedding ceremony as her followers will be very happy.

Is Harris Mayer-Selinger on Instagram?

Yes, Harris is on Instagram but his profile is private at the time of publication.

He might want to stay away from the limelight since Claire is a well-known chef and enjoys a lot of social media spotlight.

And although Claire is active on Instagram, she’s been very quiet about her relationship with Harris and they don’t have any pictures together just yet.

