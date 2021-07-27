Love Island: Clarisse Juliette's surgery and procedures revealed











Love Island 2021 is back for a seventh series. The villa is brimming with singletons now that the Casa Amor episodes have begun. It’s that awkward time where the existing couples are put to the test as a load of hot newcomers turn everyone’s heads!

Clarisse Juliette entered the Love Island villa as a part of the Casa Amor mix-up. The London lass is single and ready to mingle and looks to have her eye on Faye’s partner Teddy upon her arrival. Here’s more on Clarisse and the cosmetic procedures she’s had done.

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 – ITV Hub

Who is Clarisse Juliette?

Clarisse Juliette describes herself as a “funny, ambitious, independent woman who goes for what she wants in life“.

She’s 23 years old and comes from London.

Clarisse is a businesswoman and brand owner who says she’s looking for love on the ITV2 show.

Has Clarisse had surgery?

In 2020, brunette beauty Clarisse Juliette took to YouTube and in her first-ever video spoke about any surgery she’s had done.

She said that she hasn’t had a lot of surgery, but has lip filler and had a breast augmentation.

Clarisse said: “A lot of people ask if I’ve had my nose done or, like, my jaw… But, me personally, I’m really scared to touch my face. I’ve never had surgery where I’ve had to be put to sleep on my face.”

In terms of the amount of lip filler she gets, she said she goes for 0.2 or 0.5 ml injections.

She had her boobs done in 2019 and said “they literally were mosquito bites and that had to be sorted out.”

The Casa Amor newbie’s ethnicity explored

As well as surgery questions, Clarisse answered a fan who asked: “What countries do you come from?” in her YouTube video.

She said: “I am from France and Guyana” and said that she has a French passport.

Clarisse celebrates her birthday on May 2nd which makes her a Taurus!

