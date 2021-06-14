Clarkson's Farm: Who is Kaleb Cooper? Get to know the Amazon farmer!











Did you start watching Jeremy Clarkson’s new show, Clarkson’s Farm, on Amazon Prime last Friday?

The people featured on the show really make it worth your while watching, especially Kaleb Cooper.

Read on to find out more about him!

Who is Kaleb Cooper on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’?

When Jeremy and the team were searching for a tractor driver for the show, they found it difficult. But soon as Kaleb already worked on the farm, knew it well, and had a great character for TV – once they decided to look closer to home they had found the perfect fit.

Kaleb is a great addition to the show. He is the farm manager and tractor driver, but Jeremy is now adamant that “his job is to shout at” him. From what we’ve seen so far they are an entertaining duo to watch. Throughout the series, he acts as the voice of reason, someone who can call Jeremy out when he does something stupid.

Jeremy has admitted that even after almost two years, he is still not 100% certain how to put something on the back of the tractor. At this point, he has to call Kaleb where he gets cross because he has to come over and do it for him.

However, Kaleb is definitely passionate about farming. He admitted that “farming for me is not a job, it’s a way of life.” And though he obviously extremely devoted to it, he hasn’t ruled out a career in TV: “Personally I would love to [do more TV] but as long as it’s included in the farming side of stuff. I wouldn’t want to do anything that isn’t farming.”

Kaleb outside of Clarkson’s Farm

Kaleb is a farming contractor. Prior to his work on the Diddly Squat Farm he spent a number of years doing an apprenticeship.

In an interview, Kaleb admits that he doesn’t like working with sheep: “Anything with sheep, I’m not interested in. Cows I am.”

In the interview he talks about the four years he spent as an apprentice on a cow farm and that in the “cow world” he can do anything; sheep, on the other hand, he doesn’t understand.

Kaleb Cooper on Instagram

Kaleb Cooper is on Instagram, under the username @cooper_kaleb

He mostly documents his life as a farmer but also posts pictures of his family too. It’s overall just a very wholesome account.