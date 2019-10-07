Claudia Smith: Five things you didn't know about the Absolutely Ascot star!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The second series of Absolutely Ascot kicked off from September 22nd 2019.

Much in the same vein as series 1, the second season of the show has already seen relationship drama, a trip abroad and a ‘welcome to the world’ party.

Cast member Claudia Smith was introduced on the show in the very first episode of series 1. Claudia is best friends with Absolutely Ascot co-stars Chloe Bowler and Amber Tucker-Chandler.

So, here are five things you didn’t know about Claudia!

Claudia’s a big football fan

Claudia’s Instagram’s got more than a few snaps of her and her ‘Gooner family’.

She’s clearly a big supporter of Arsenal football club – she’s even got the club hat and scarf!

Claudia has a very close-knit family, so we can imagine that the Emirates Stadium is a regular go-to for the Smiths.

Claudia Smith loves Disney

Anyone with as many stamps in their passport to Disneyland as Claudia is a certified fan.

Claudia’s actually taken it up a notch as she works as a Disney princess impersonator!

From Cinderella to Moana, she’s been there and done it.

Claudia is a singer

Claudia released her first single ‘What A Woman Was Meant To Be’ in 2018.

If you fancy a listen you can watch the country song’s video on YouTube here.

The 22-year-old also sings at weddings and events when she’s not doing her day job as a Disney princess impersonator.

Claudia’s Instagram

From when Claudia first appeared on the ITV show her Instagram following has sky-rocketed. She had almost 9,500 Instagram followers in 2018 and now has over 54,000.

The bubbly brunette is clearly a family gal as she’s got more family holiday pics on Insta than you can imagine. Claudia, her mum, Lee, and dad, Sam, as well as her older co-star brother, Samson, make up the Smith family.

Claudia also has an additional Instagram account, Claudia’s Closet, where she sells “new or nearly new” items from her wardrobe.

Claudia isn’t from Ascot

Although she’s currently starring in the Ascot reality show, Claudia’s actually from Slough.

Claudia, as well as many other cast members, don’t have roots in Ascot.

The only cast members originally from the Berkshire town are Amber Tucker-Chandler and Ellie Ball.

