Clayton Echard’s parents set a perfect example with their 29-year marriage













A brand new season of ABC’s The Bachelor kicked off from January 3rd, 2022. Clayton Echard, who appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, was this season’s Bachelor and he was hoping to find the love of his life.

The Bachelor’s finale is set to air on March 15th and towards the end of the series, Clayton is having difficulty in decided who the ‘one’ out of his three women he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Arguments, broken hearts and many tearful moments are featured on The Bachelor season 26.

Where is Clayton Echard from?

Clayton Echard hails from Eureka, Missouri.

He said during the show that he’s a “Midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find my person” he also added that he couldn’t wait to “get married and have kids”.

The women were convinced that he was father and husband material and described him as “wholesome”. However, the journey to Clayton finding ‘the one’ hasn’t been that straight-forward.

Meet Clayton Echard’s parents

Brian and Kelly Echard are featured in part one of the Bachelor 2022 finale.

Given the fact that Clayton’s three remaining ladies were pretty upset with him for being intimate with two of them and also telling all three of them that he loved them, his parents were on hand to let him know that he messed up – a lot.

In his ABC bio, Clayton has said that he wants to have a marriage like his parents, they’ve been together for three decades. Clayton’s mom can be found on IG @kelly_kjbean where she often shows support for her son.

The Echard family explored

Kelly and Brian Echard have clearly laid a great foundation for their family, being together for 29 years.

They are not only parents to Clayton, but they have two other sons named Nate and Patrick.

Clayton and his family appear to be very close, judging by his Instagram page. The family grew up in the suburbs of St. Louis as per ABC and Clayton is the oldest of his siblings.

