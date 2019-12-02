Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the blood-curdling screams, wails of terror and gag reflux noises as everyone’s favourite ITV show – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back!

Airing for three consecutive weeks, I’m A Celebrity kicked off for a brand new series in 2019 from November 17th.

He may have had a few days off Bushtucker Trials for illness, but Cliff Parisi is fast-becoming a favourite the nation’s during his time in the Jungle.

So, who are Cliff Parisi’s children? How many does he have?

Cliff Parisi – children

Details of Cliff’s private life aren’t that readily available, but it looks like the I’m A Celebrity 2019 star has four children.

He shares three with his current partner, Tara Wyer, and has another child, Jack, 27, from a former relationship.

Cliff and Tara married in 2009 and their three kids are called Mandy, Dean and Arthur.

Cliff is on Instagram and Twitter as @OfficialCliffP but he hasn’t shared any photos with his family.

Cliff’s own upbringing

Born in London in 1960 to Irene and George Manley, Cliff didn’t have it easy growing up.

The actor spent some of his childhood in care after his parents were made homeless.

Cliff has previously spoken out about how his parents had to turn down an offer from their landlady, who was unable to have a child of her own, to buy Cliff.

Speaking to the Milton Keynes Citizen, Cliff said: “When my mum came back from hospital with me, she wouldn’t give me or my sister up, so the landlady threw us all out.”

Without any other option, Cliff and his family had to sleep rough in Victoria Park in Hackney after being evicted. Later, social services took Cliff and his sister into care.

Why did Cliff leave Eastenders?

Cliff’s father spoke to the Milton Keynes Citizen of being proud of his son. And so he should be as Cliff has made a famous actor of himself.

The 59-year-old carved out a career in acting for himself after starting out as a stand-up comedian in the 80’s.

Cliff went on to play the role of Minty Peterson in Eastenders and now plays Fred in Call the Midwife.

Unfortunately, the character of Minty was dumped from the show in a cast shake-up in 2010.

