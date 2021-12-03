Colton Underwood’s net worth might surprise you as Netflix star’s earnings explored











Colton Underwood stars in a six-part docuseries about his personal life on Netflix but what is his net worth? Here’s what you need to know about him.

The streaming platform boasts a large portfolio of original movies, shows and documentaries.

The latest docuseries on Netflix follows former football player and TV personality Colton Underwood and his story of coming out as gay.

Let’s find more about the documentary, as well as more about the main star of the series.

Coming Out Colton is on Netflix

Coming Out Colton arrived on Netflix on Friday, December 3rd.

The six-part series notes the famous Good Morning America interview the former 29-year-old football player gave when he came out as gay to the media and general public.

Colton has opened up about the last one year in an Instagram post and wrote:

“I’ve learned a lot this year, mostly about how it feels to live the life I was meant to live instead of the life I thought I had to live. I’ve grown, and I’ve changed to be sure…but mostly I just feel like I’m finally who I was born to be. I know a lot of people have opinions about making a show about something as personal – and revered – as the coming out process, let alone mine.”

What is Colton’s net worth?

Colton’s net worth might surprise some fans as he is reportedly worth $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Some of his earnings have come from his football career as Colton played as a defensive end at Illinois State and was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

As per reports, Colton apparently earned $88,000 for playing for the Chargers in 2014. Moreover, he reportedly owned a restaurant in Washington, Illinois which he later sold to other family members.

He rose to fame more after appearing on the 14th season of The Bachelorette and later in season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Following that, Colton landed the incredible opportunity of starring as the main star of the 23rd season of The Bachelor.

I sat down with former #Bachelor star @colton for a deeply personal conversation. Like for so many…this past year was a time of deep reflection. You'll hear from #ColtonUnderwood in his own words exclusively coming up @GMA pic.twitter.com/KLh6OD58ww — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) April 14, 2021

Colton on Instagram

If you’ve binge-watched Coming Out Colton on Netflix, you can find more about Colton on Instagram.

You can follow him under the handle @coltonunderwood.

