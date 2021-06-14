Who is Contessa from Married to Medicine? Bravo star's marriage, age and Instagram explored











Dr Contessa Metcalfe joined the cast of Bravo’s Married to Medicine for season 5. Let’s find out more about the reality TV star, from her age to her marriage, Instagram and kids!

Married to Medicine has been airing since 2013, the Bravo show follows the lives of a group of women who either work in the medical field or have a husband that does. Outside of work, the Atlanta-based ladies deal with their fair share of drama, whether its couples’ issues, friendship group feuds or drug test rumours, there’s never a dull moment on the show.

Who is Contessa from Married to Medicine?

Contessa Metcalfe is a doctor who has starred in Married to Medicine since 2016.

She served in the US Navy for around seven years as a flight surgeon for pilots and air crew and now she works as a physician in Atlanta.

Contessa is 45 years old, she was born on June 4th, 1976. She hails from the South and was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

Did Contessa get a divorce?

During Married to Medicine, Contessa can be seen having some marital issues with her husband, Dr Scott Metcalfe.

The couple shares three children, but it looked as though Contessa’s love for work was getting in the way of her family life – in Scott’s eyes.

The season 8 preview shows that even more pressure is put on Scott and Contessa’s marriage when he’s accused of cheating.

Speaking to Hip Hollywood on the subject of cheating, Contessa said: “I have no idea as far as what’s happening or whatever, but that’s my kid’s father, he’s a wonderful person, I love my husband, he is the best man that I know, and I believe in marriage is for better or worse, so we gotta figure it out, man.“

By the looks of things, the couple didn’t get a divorce, Contessa says they’ve got to “figure it out” and the drama is set to play out in season 8.

Meet Contessa on Instagram

Dr Contessa is a busy lady with multiple businesses and three children to look after. To stay up-to-date with the Bravo star follow @drcontessa on Instagram where she has over 210k followers.

Contessa’s husband, Scott, is also on IG @drscottmetcalfe. He has over 21k followers.

Judging by the couple’s Instagram accounts, they’re really making a go of their marriage in 2021. Scott shared photos of the couple spending time together on a private jet in June and also paid tribute to his wife on her birthday.

