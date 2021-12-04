Who is Coraima from 90 Day Fiancé and what happened with Pedro?











Since launching in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has been a huge hit with viewers and the series now boasts a shedload of spin-off shows. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, The Other Way and Before The 90 Days are just some of the series’ spin-offs. The franchise seems to be ever-expanding as in 2019, The Family Chantel launched which is the first spin-off series to follow a couple from 90 Day Fiancé.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett and their families are the focus of The Family Chantel. The show was renewed for a third season which started airing in October 2021. Let’s find out more about Coraima from 90 Day Fiancé – who is she and what happened with Pedro?

90 Day Fiancé: Meet Pedro and Chantel

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 4.

Chantel was 25 years old and hailed from Atlanta Georgia, while Pedro was 24 and came from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The couple are married and live in Georgia, their spin-off show launched in 2019.

Who is Coraima from 90 Day Fiancé?

Coraima Morla is a friend of Pedro’s sister, Nicole. Coraima coming into the picture didn’t appear to be good news for Chantel on The Family Chantel as she and Nicole have a disliking of one another.

Coraima lives in the Dominican Republic and is a lifelong friend of Pedro’s sister, so it’s likely that she’s close with the whole Jimeno family. She’s a recurring cast member on The Family Chantel season 3.

The TLC star can be found on social media with the name Coraima Morla Pimentel on Facebook and @coraimamorla on Instagram.

What happened between Coraima and Pedro?

It’s still unconfirmed whether anything romantic materialised between Coraima and Pedro.

The pair were seen to be dancing together and a video was captured of Coraima dancing on Pedro’s lap as per Heavy.

During The Family Chantel, Pedros’ sister, Nicole, said that he and Coraima “had sex“, however, she may have been trying to get revenge on her brother after he had a fight with her boyfriend, Alejandro.

