What happened to American Idol's Corey Clark and where is he in 2022?













American Idol season 20 is well underway in April 2022. The audition stages are over and the Top 24 stars are heading to Hawaii during April 10th’s episode. Tonnes of talented musicians have walked through the American Idol doors during season 20 with many getting golden tickets to head to Hollywood.

Back in 2002, American Idol first premiered on FOX and featured a different panel of judges. The number of gifted singers auditioning for the show was still the same and back in 2003, contestant Corey Clark made it to the show’s Top 10.

Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

American Idol: Who is Corey Clark?

Corey Clark was born in California in 1980 making him 41 years old at the time of writing.

His parents were both singers and he began singing himself at the age of 11. In his teenage years, Corey was a member of R&B group Envy alongside Ne-Yo, Solomon Ridge and Ray Blaylock.

During his younger singing years, Corey opened for huge acts such as Destiny’s Child.

OMG: American Idol’s Christian Guardino endured sight loss but his talent is clear to see

Corey’s American Idol journey

In 2003, Corey Clark auditioned for American Idol season 2 and made it all the way to the show’s Top 10.

During his time on the show, he performed songs such as Foolish Heart by Steve Perry, The Old Heart Of Mine by the Isley Brothers, Phil Collins’ Against All Odds, Dobie Gray’s Drift Away, Never Can Say Goodbye by Michael Jackson and more.

Corey made it to the show’s Top 10 in 2003 and was about to make it into the Top Six, but he was disqualified from American Idol season 2.

See what the singer is up to in 2022

In 2022, almost 20 years on from his American Idol audition, Corey Clark is still making music.

As per his Instagram page, he attended the 2022 Grammys, he’s met music stars such as Xzibit and maintains a close relationship with his family.

Find Corey on Instagram @thecoreyclark. Check out his latest music via his website here. One of his more recent releases is called Wait featuring Eric Tucker and another, released in 2021, is called Baby Is You. Corey’s music is on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

Judging by his music releases, Corey is sticking with R&B and appears to be touring with his music, as per IG.

NO WAY: American Idol isn’t Yoli Mayor’s first talent show, she was on AGT in 2017

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK