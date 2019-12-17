Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Following the confirmation that Caroline Flack has left her presenting duties on Love Island, reality TV fans have gone crazy on Twitter speculating who could fill her shoes.

There are no obvious candidates to take the lead on one of TV’s biggest presenting gigs, as the world sits and waits to see who will team up with voice-over artist Iain Stirling for series 6 of the show.

Moving across to South Africa for the 2020 series, which is set to air around January 8th, the latest instalment has been dubbed Winter Love Island and will welcome us to a brand new Love Island villa and host.

Could it be stunning 25-year-old presenter Maya Jama? What about an ex-Islander such as Amber Gill or Maura Higgins?

Or… wait a minute, could it actually be Gemma Collins?

Why won’t Caroline Flack present Love Island series 6?

Caroline was arrested following an altercation with boyfriend Lewis Burton on Friday, December 13th. Police were called to their London home due to reports of a domestic disturbance. Lewis, 27, required medical treatment due to minor injuries.

Four days later and Caroline confirmed to the media that she was stepping down from her role on Love Island. She told The Sun:

Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

Who are the bookies favourite?

The front-runners: Former Love Island star Maura Higgins is one of the favourite candidates to take over the role. She’s hugely popular with the public and offers some truly unique and hilarious off the cuff quotes. That said, she’s only flirted with TV presenting roles since leaving the villa in summer 2018 and chucking her into the drama with such a different role would be considered something of a huge gamble for producers.

Likewise, Laura Whitmore also sits at the top of the odds. Laura has a lot more experience in live presenting having hosted on BBC Radio 5 Live and having worked as a presenter on MTV News for over seven years. The 34-year-old is also Iain Stirling’s partner, which would tie the show together nicely.

Laura is definitely the odds-on favourite and previously presented ITV series Survival of The Fitness, which was also shot in South Africa.

Other contenders: Emily Atack and Maya Jama also boast TV presenting CV’s and will likely be considered by the ITV team. However, both of them are of similar ages to the contestants and they may be overlooked due to the inability to ‘offer a shoulder to cry on’ like Caroline did.

Best of the rest: Amber Gill, Rick Edwards, Stacey Solomon.

Could Gemma Collins present Love Island?

The short answer is no.

Fans on Twitter have been begging ITV producers to at least consider the option of bringing in TOWIE star Gemma Collins.

She is unquestionably hilarious, would produce plenty of off-script carnage and has the celebrity pulling power to rope in those few fans who still haven’t invested large chunks of their life watching Love Island.

Maya Jama or Gemma Collins to present Love Island please 🙏🏾 — Anakin (@marcazette) December 17, 2019

Since Caroline Flack is a big abuser can we PLEASE have Gemma Collins presenting Love Island?? I would actually start watching it for her pic.twitter.com/fVGXTUhpCY — N I A M H (@niamhrayne_) December 17, 2019

However, there’s more than one reason why Gemma will be overlooked. As highlighted with Maura Higgins and Amber Gill, TV presenting is a challenging and acquired skill. A show as popular as Love Island will need a host with a wealth of experience in pressurised environments and live presenting.

Gemma has little to no TV presenting skills.

Although hilarious, her persona doesn’t exactly fit the current Love Island brand, and producers would risk veering the show away from its current win-win format and turning it into a ‘Gemma Collins show’ given her larger than life personality.

Simply put, it’s not gonna happen.