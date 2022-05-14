We found Crystal from Bling Empire on Instagram, she's a CEO and mom













Bling Empire is back in 2022 and the lavish lives of LA’s residents are here for fans to see for a second season. Dropping on Netflix on May 13th, Bling Empire season 2 sees the return of OG cast members including Kim Lee, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim and co.

There are also many newbies to get to know on Bling Empire season 2 including Leah Qin and Dorothy Wang. While there is drama brewing with some of the show’s newcomers, the real tea of season 2 involves Jessey Lee and his now-wife Cherie Chan. We found Crystal Hoang on Instagram, so let’s find out more about Jessey’s ex-wife.

Jessey and Cherie are still wedding planning in season 2

Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan are a couple who first appeared on Bling Empire in season 1.

They have a son and daughter, Jadore and Jevon, and they’re talking wedding plans in season 2.

Cherie proposed to Jessey on Bling Empire, but he later proposed to her in Paris and the two got married in Château de Saran, France in 2021.

Cherie in episode 6 “The Other Side” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Leah Qin suggests Cherie met Jessey when he was married

Season 2 newbie Leah Qin certainly made her casting known in episode 1 when she said to Jaime Xie that Jessey had an ex-wife and two children.

Leah said that she thought people already knew, adding: “I feel like I said something I shouldn’t.“

Speaking to Brides in 2022, Cherie said that she met Jessey in Vegas, adding that they knew of each other through mutual friends.

Cherie said: “After his divorce, he reached out to me half a year later. We reconnected when he was visiting L.A. from Dallas and asked me about a restaurant recommendation.”

We found Crystal from Bling Empire on Instagram

Jessey’s ex is 34-year-old actress Crystal Hoang. She hails from Dallas, Texas.

Judging by Crystal Hoang’s Instagram post from 2015, she has a different recollection of how Jessey and Cherie got together.

Tagging Cherie in the comment, Crystal wrote: “Here’s when she was trying to befriend me when she was really trying to hook up with my husband“.

According to Texas court documents, Crystal and Jessey got married in 2011 and he filed for divorce: “Nearly four years later“.

There’s no evidence of any crossover in the relationships.

Crystal is the CEO and founder of Votum and writes in her IG bio that she’s: “Empowering women to create kinder humans for our planet.“

