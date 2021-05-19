RHOBH: Get to know Crystal Minkoff's husband: Co-director of The Lion King, Stuart Little and more!











Crystal Minkoff is a new cast member on RHOBH season 11, let’s get to know her husband, Rob Minkoff. The husbands of housewives often feature on the Bravo show, with some even getting involved in the drama. So, here’s more about the main man in Crystal’s life.

Mauricio Umansky, Paul Kemsley, Ken Todd and many more RHOBH cast members’ husbands have appeared on the Bravo show. Whether Crystal Minkoff’s husband will feature heavily or not, is currently unknown. But, they’re a prominent family in the 90210 scene.

Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meet Crystal Minkoff’s husband, Rob

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s husband is producer and director Rob Minkoff.

Together they have two young kids named Max and Zoe.

Crystal and Rob own a house in Bel Air that covers 9,000 square feet. speaking to Bravo, she said that they built the property together “from the ground up“.

Rob is 58 years old and was born Palo Alto, California in 1962. Follow him on Instagram @robminkoff where he has almost 3,000 followers.

Read More: Will Real Housewives of New Jersey return for season 12?

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

Rob Minkoff: Career

Rob Minkoff studied animation at the California Institute of the Arts in San Francisco. He went on to work for Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1983.

Rob and Roger Allers directed Disney’s 1994 movie The Lion King, which is one of the most popular Disney films ever. According to a 2019 report from Forbes, “the stage version is $9.1 billion… Add the movies and the figure reaches some $11.6 billion – the most ever for a stage and screen title.“

He also directed live-action movies Stuart Little (1999) and Stuart Little 2 (2002) as well as Dreamworks’ Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

What is Rob Minkoff’s net worth?

Distractify writes that Rob’s net worth is estimated at $15m.

Given that Rob has worked on some of the biggest blockbusters and award-winning movies in his time, it makes sense that his net worth would be in the millions. He started out in animation over 30 years ago, so he’s been making a name for himself in the business for decades.

As per Savills, a house of Rob and Crystal’s size (9,000 sq ft) in the 902010 zip code would set you back a hefty $22,900,000. So, it’s safe to say that the Minkoff’s are doing well in 2021.

RHOCheshire: Who is Deborah Davies? Newbie’s net worth and age

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS SEASON 19 FROM May 19th 8/7c ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK