What is Crystal Minkoff's net worth? Career and drinks business of RHOBH newbie explored











Crystal Minkoff's net worth is a subject of interest for Bravo viewers as she joins the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11. Let's get to know more about Crystal, from her career, to her beverage business and overall net worth!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns in 2021 with a brand new season. Current cast members Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna are joined by Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton for RHOBH season 11. Episode 1 kicks off at 8/7c on Wednesday, May 19th.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Allies for Every Child

Who is Crystal Minkoff?

Crystal Minkoff is 35 years old and was born and raised in Northridge, LA.

Her RHOBH co-stars described her as being “really tall, smart and cool“, by the looks of the season 11 preview, Crystal fits into the cast perfectly, although she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in!

She’s 5 ft 10 and according to Garcelle Beauvais, she doesn’t wear a lot of makeup and “is going to learn the hard way“.

Crystal is married to 58-year-old director and producer Rob Minkoff and together they have two young children, Max and Zoe. Speaking to Bravo, Crystal said that her children “are her whole world“.

The RHOBH newcomer is a 76th generational descendant of Confucius. Her parents were born in China, her pop-star brother lives there and she and her husband also have a house in Beijing.

Crystal Minkoff: Career

Crystal Minkoff co-founded coconut water company Life Refreshed Real Coco in 2012 with her brother, Jeffrey Kung, and Brian Bardos. A six-pack of 1L bottles of Real Coco Organic Pure Coconut Water would set you back $31.99.

In terms of education, Crystal studied Biology and History at the University of California, Irvine, according to Bravo.

She’s also had formal culinary training which is evident on her IG page, see Crystal’s homemade creations here!

Speaking to Bravo, Crystal has clearly been putting her skills to good use as she said that she’s become “the in-house bartender of the group” on RHOBH.

What is Crystal Minkoff’s net worth?

As per Distractify, Crystal and Rob Minkoff’s joint net worth is estimated at $15m. However, little information is available on Crystal’s net worth alone.

During a 2020 interview with Bravo, Crystal said: “I’ve known Kathy Hilton for 15 years“, so it’s safe to say that she mixes in circles of multi-millionaires.

Her coconut water company is likely to boost her net worth a lot, Crystal also has 45k followers on IG @crystalkungminkoff where she can advertise her brand.

