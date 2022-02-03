CBB’s Cynthia Bailey’s eye for talent has made her a best cellar











Many Celebrity Big Brother 3 viewers will recognise Cynthia Bailey as she was a cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta for many years. The 54-year-old was second to enter the CBB 3 house, following Carson Kressley.

She’s worked alongside supermodels, actresses, fellow reality stars during her career and has gone on to become a businesswoman. As CBB 3 kicks off, there’s $250k up for grabs and it’s 50 Cynth’s as much as it could be anyone else’s. So, let’s find out more about Cynthia Bailey, her family, career and net worth explored…

Cynthia Bailey started out as a model

Along with Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey seems to be the life of the party during the Celebrity Big Brother season 3 premiere and it’s no wonder as she’s clearly a real go-getter.

Cynthia’s modelling and acting career kicked off in the 1980s and her first roles included The Dark Power and Without You I’m Nothing. She also starred in music videos for artists such as Jaheim.

She went on to become a runway model and has modelled for brands such as Maybelline.

Today, she has 3.6m followers on Instagram. Follow Cynthia via the handle @cynthiabailey.

She was a Real Housewife for over 10 years

During her CBB 3 introduction, Cynthia describes herself as “the classy one” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia is synonymous with the TV show as she appeared on RHOA for over 10 years. Her mother and sister, Mal, have also appeared on the series.

Cynthia said that she thinks her experience of being on RHOA will serve her well in the Celebrity Big Brother house, however, she also added: “I love my family, my family are everything to me”, so hopefully she doesn’t get too homesick.

Cynthia’s relationships with ex-husband Peter Thomas and her new husband Mike Hill have been documented on RHOA as well as her co-parenting relationship with her ex, Leon Robinson, who is her daughter, Noelle’s father.

Cynthia Bailey’s net worth explored

She may have found more fame on RHOA, but Cynthia was always an entrepreneur.

She could be seen working away at The Bailey Agency – her modelling agency – while on RHOA and she’s also the owner of Cynthia Bailey Eye Wear and The Bailey Wine Cellar. The RHOA alum is also an ambassador for Seagram’s Escapes.

Cynthia is a woman of many talents and as per Celebrity Net Worth, her overall net worth is estimated at $2.5m.

