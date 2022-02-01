Daddy Dave’s net worth shows his racing career has paid off











Daddy Dave is a fan favorite amongst Street Outlaws viewers, as well as being known as one of the most praised Oklahoma-based street racers.

Street Outlaws, the show which has fans on the edge of their seats day in day out, shows the 10 fastest racers as they do whatever it takes to stay ranked.

Over the years, we’ve seen it all. From special victories to terrifying accidents, the show really gives racing fanatics an inside look into the illegal street racing scene. Reality Titbit have explored more about Daddy Dave, including his net worth, racing career and bumps along the way, so fasten your seatbelts and lets get into it.

Daddy Dave has been racing since he was a teenager

Hailing from Shawnee, Oklahoma, Daddy Dave has had a passion for racing since a young age. The Street Outlaws star grew up with his mother (Marge), father (Peter) and siblings.

When Dave turned 16 he started driving his father’s 1978 Chevrolet Impala car, which is where it all began. Since then, he had a passion for cars and racing, which is what made him get involved in the scene.

Daddy Dave’s net worth explored

Since David Comstock (A.K.A Daddy Dave) is known for his incredible racing efforts, it’s no wonder that he’s racked up his earnings along the way.

Many Discovery lovers may not be aware that Street Outlaws isn’t Daddy Dave’s first reality TV rodeo. Back in 2009, he was racing a 1996 GMC Sonoma S10 pickup truck on reality TV show, Pinks. Pinks was a huge hit with viewers back then, with the motto of ‘lose the race, lose your ride’.

It was then in 2013 when Dave was approached by Street Outlaws, which he immediately accepted. It is estimated that he earns up to $20,000 per episode.

Along side his television career, Dave also has his own car repair shop called Comstock Auto Service. He also has a YouTube channel which gets around 100-180k views per video. From each of these successes it has been estimated that as of 2022 Daddy Dave’s net worth is around $1 million. He has done very well for himself throughout his years of racing.

Dave was involved in a horrific racing accident

Although Daddy Dave’s racing antics have earned him the big bucks, they have also almost cost him his life. However this is expected whilst working in the dangerous sport which he does.

In 2015 whilst racing at the Amarillo Dragway, Dave was involved in a terrifying accident where his Chevy II flipped at least six times. To everyone’s surprise, the racer luckily only walked away with a serious concussion, bruised lung and plenty of bumps and bruises.

This wasn’t his only accident, and last year in 2021 his car took a unplanned right turn, causing him to crash into the wall. Thankfully, Dave walked away with no injuries, however this meant that he couldn’t have his car ready for the next few races, which jeopardized his chances of going for the points championship.

