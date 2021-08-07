Love Island 2021: Who is Dale Mehmet? Height, job and Instagram explored!











Love Island 2021 has been pretty eventful so far, to say the least. The ITV show kicked off on June 28th and will come to an end on August 23rd. The couples have fallen out, made up, broken up and gotten back together again more times than we can shake a stick at.

Dale Mehmet was a later arrival to the ITV2 show along with many more Casa Amor newcomers. So, let’s find out more about Dale, from his career to his Instagram, height and more!

Screenshot: Love Island series 7 episode 40 – ITV

Who is Dale Mehmet?

Dale Mehmet joined Love Island series 7 during the much-anticipated Casa Amor episodes.

If viewers hadn’t guessed already from Dale’s accent, he hails from Scotland, specifically Glasgow.

He’s 24 years old and works as a barber, running his own shop.

Although he initially paired up with Chloe on the ITV show, he is now partnered with Abi but actually wants to be with Mary…

Read More: Love Island – What is Faye Winter’s zodiac sign?

You know it’s fucked when dale and Mary are the only couple who don’t have problems #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5lzTlEGBaI — frank Evenin (@frankyeven) August 6, 2021

Love Island 2021: Dale’s height explored

According to Stars Offline, Dale is 5 ft 10. He celebrates his birthday on November 17th which makes him a Scorpio on the zodiac.

Dale is clearly a big fan of taking care of his appearance. A quick glance at his Instagram page and he’s often posing for the ‘gram in the mirror, or shirtless displaying his many tattoos!

Follow Dale on IG @dalehuncho where he has almost 50k followers.

By the looks of Twitter, Dale’s been a hit with Love Island 2021 fans. Someone took to the social media site to commend Dale on his fashion sense and wrote: “I’m sorry but Dale from #LoveIsland hands down has the best style out of any guy on the show ever.“

Another said: “Whilst we are here can we just appreciate how beautiful Dale is.“

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Dale runs his own barbershop

It seems that Dale is more than just a pretty face as the 24-year-old runs his own business.

Dale is a barber and owner of Huncho Barbers located in Glasgow. Follow the business online @hunchobarbers.

The business’ Instagram page dates back to 2020 so Dale may be new to running his own shop. A 30-minute gent’s haircut cost £17 as per Fresha.

Love Island: What is Teddy Soares’ ethnicity? Royal links revealed

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK