The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' salary explored in 2021











Season 16 of Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making The Team premieres on September 17 at 9/8c. The CMT show has been running since 2006 and, now, 15 years later, the DCC are still going strong.

Becoming a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is no walk in the park. For years, Kelli McGonagill Finglass and Judy Trammell have whipped the girls into shape and now the show is back in 2021 with a brand new season. So, let’s take a look at what the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ salary is…

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is back

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are recognised all over the world as one of America’s most iconic professional cheerleading teams.

CMT series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team returns to screens on September 17th, 2021.

Speaking of Making the Team’s 16th season to Sports Illustrated, Director Kelli Finglas said she never expected the show to come this far: “I never could have imagined the interest level in something that I did every year. We have ladies coming from all over the country and all over the world to try out for our team.“

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders salary explored

Scott Fujita writes that Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders earn approximately “$15-20 per hour or $500 per match. If calculated by one year, the number they receive is about $75,000 per year.“

As per BizJournals, since 2019, cheerleader pay has gone from “$8 an hour to $12 and their game-day pay doubled from $200 to $400.”

Some cheerleaders may also opt to make the most out of their social media channels and earn more of an income through online influencing.

What are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader requirements?

To try out for the team and become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, applicants must be 18 years old and have graduated high school.

Becoming a DCC requires a lot of dedication, so applicants must be able to show up to rehearsals and another other cheerleading-related events.

You have to be eligible to work in the USA and provide proof of this. Besids these requirements, there’s no weight or height restrictions on trying out for the DCC and anyone over 18 can apply, too!

Hopeful cheerleaders have got to know they’ve got their work cut out for them. Just a glimpse at the “Surprising Slips & Split Mishaps” compilation from CMT’s YouTube channel is enough to make anyone think long and hard about trying out for the team!

