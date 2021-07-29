Love Is Blind: What is Damian Powers' job now? Career before and after Netflix series











Meeting your future husband or wife after only hearing their voice through a ‘pod’ is probably up there with some of the weirdest ways to find love. But, however bizarre the concept may have seemed, social experiment series Love Is Blind did manage to help some couples tie the knot!

Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, Jessica and Mark, Kelly and Kenny, Diamond and Carlton and Domain and Gigi all had their own personal journeys on the Netflix series and no one could’ve predicted how things would turn out for the couples! Now, the Netflix show has an after show to provide fans with a follow-up on the pairs.

Who is Damian Powers?

Damian Powers rose to fame on Netflix series Love Is Blind in 2020.

He was born in Heidelberg, Germany and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA.

Twenty-eight-year-old Damian grew up in Germany but moved to the US as a teen as per TV Overmind. He found love with Giannina ‘Gigi’ Gibelli on Love Is Blind.

Damian’s job before Love Is Blind

Prior to becoming a reality TV sensation, Damian worked as a manager for an industrial supplies company.

As per The Tab, Damian also previously worked “as a sales manager for a fitness company and a PT“.

Damian’s ‘interests’ on LinkedIn include a company called ‘Custom Machine and Tool Company, Inc.’ which may have been his previous workplace.

Life after Damian’s Netflix debut

Following Damian’s Netflix debut in 2020, he’s gone on to become something of a social media star. He has over 820k followers on Instagram and is ‘blue-tick-certified’.

Damian appears to promote various brands, such as Hydroxycut, on his IG page which is likely a source of income for him.

He also shares Brawl For A Cause in his IG bio which is a Non-Profit organisation that he’s involved in.

Damian also has a Cameo page which means that he can send people personalised messages for a fee, so if you fancy having Damian wish you a Happy Birthday – now you can!

