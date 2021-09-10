Meet Frogger hosts Damon Wayans Jr and Kyle Brandt on Instagram











“The greatest video game of the eighties is now the greatest showdown on TV – this is Frogger!” Damon Wayans introduces viewers to the new show airing on Peacock in 2021.

Bringing a nostalgic video game to life, there’s $100,000 up for grabs on the game show. The aim? Don’t fall in and get to the other side (much like a frog would). Frogger is often renowned as one of the best video games of all time! So, let’s get to know the people presenting the Peacock adaptation of the game – Damon Wayans and Kyle Brandt.

Who is Damon Wayans?

Damon Wayans Jr is one half of the hosting duo featured on Frogger.

He’s the son of comedian Damon Wayans and the nephew of Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Marlon Wayans.

His uncles, Shawn and Marlon played Marcus and Kevin Copeland in the 2004 movie White Chicks.

Damon Jr was born in Vermont in 1982, making him 38 years old in 2021.

Meet Frogger host Kyle Brandt

Hosting Frogger alongside Damon is Kyle Brandt.

Kyle is a TV host and actor who is probably best known for hosting Good Morning Football on the NFL Network.

During Kyle’s acting career, he played Philip Kiriakis in Days Of Our Lives. Before that, he was a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: Chicago.

Kyle hails from Illinois and is 42 years old. He’s been married to his wife, Brooke, since 2010.

Are the Frogger hosts on Instagram?

Yes, both Kyle Brandt and Damon Wayans Jr are on Instagram.

Follow Damon @mrdamon2 where he has almost 600k followers. The comedian often takes to the ‘gram to share throwback photos, comedy clips and more.

Kyle is on IG, too, @kylebrandt with 65.6k followers. He also regularly posts on Instagram, including anything from eating kangaroo burgers to showcasing new trainers, working out in the gym and showing himself as a true Star Wars fan by celebrating May the 4th.

WATCH FROGGER ON PEACOCK FROM SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2021.

