Dancing on Ice: Meet skier Graham Bell's wife Sarah on Instagram!











Skier Graham Bell is one of the 2021 contestants taking part in ITV’s Dancing on Ice, let’s get to know his wife!

Graham was partnered with DOI professional Yebin Mok. However, after a freak accident, he’s said to kick off the competition with professional stand-in Karina Manta.

According to The Mail, Yebin is recovering from her injury in Manchester for at least the first two weeks of the competition.

Screenshot: Graham Bell and Yebin Mok – ITV

Who is Graham Bell?

Graham Bell is a TV presenter and former Olympic skier.

He co-presented High Altitude in 2009 alongside Ed Leigh and now presents BBC’s Ski Sunday.

Born into a military family in 1966, Graham learned to ski from the age of 5. He and his brother, Martin, have both had success as professional skiers.

Graham retired from ski racing in 1998 and moved into the TV field.

See Also: Who are Kane Lim’s parents?

Meet skier Graham Bell’s wife

Graham, who describes himself as a “mischievous adrenaline junkie”, is married and has two children.

He and his wife, Sarah, have a daughter and son named Lottie and Louis.

According to The Daily Record, the couple met at a time when Graham was “racing down slopes at breakneck speeds”, speaking to them, Graham said: “When I go skiing with Sarah, it’s pretty much going from one mountain restaurant to the other, stopping for hot chocolates along the way.“

In an article he wrote for The Telegraph, Graham said: “My wife Sarah and son Louis, 20, are also strong skiers“, so it looks as though the whole family is happy on the slopes.

Sarah Bell on Instagram

Graham’s wife kicked off her Instagram account in 2017 with a photograph of the couple.

The mother-of-two often takes to the ‘gram to share pictures of her life including family holidays, local wildlife and the odd one of a dead mouse the cat has dragged in.

Sarah is a writer and poet. She is one half of Sutherland Bell which looks to have launched around March 2020. She and illustrator Nicola Sutherland are currently working on ‘The Green Man & the Raven’s Quest’ as per their IG account @sutherland.bell.

Judging by her Instagram page (@sarbelles1), Sarah is a lover of life and posts everything from baking bread to #tbt posts of herself, tributes to Kenny Rogers and snaps of incredible-looking landscapes.

Read More: Has Ant Middleton been in prison?

WATCH DANCING ON ICE 2021 SUNDAY JANUARY 17TH ON ITV AT 6 PM.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK