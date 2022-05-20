Love on the Spectrum's Dani is still looking for love after Solomon













Love on the Spectrum is back in 2022 and there are new cast members on a journey to finding love on the Netflix show’s US series. Love on the Spectrum US dropped on Netflix on May 18th and gives viewers an insight into what dating is like for people on the autism spectrum.

Following the success of the show’s Australian version, six new episodes are ready to binge on Netflix and Dani, James, Abbey, Steve and co are all looking to find ‘the one’. Solomon is one of Dani’s dates on Love on the Spectrum US, so let’s find out more about them…

Love on the Spectrum: Meet Dani

Dani is 26 years old and, introducing herself on the Netflix show, she says that she’s a “mixture of six different nationalities“, which include Mexican, Caucasian, Asian and more.

Singleton Dani wants to find someone who has great hygiene and is motivated – it’s not just about looks.

Dani has lived in LA with her aunt and uncle since she was 11 and wants her boyfriend to be financially secure.

The Love on the Spectrum star has over 3K followers on Instagram @danibowman1.

Get to know Solomon

Being a true gentleman, Solomon arrived on his first date with Dani bearing a bouquet of flowers. Both he and Dani said that they were nervous on their date.

Poetry lover Solomon is all about good vibes and he dislikes messy eaters and aggressive birds as per the Netflix show.

Despite being nervous, the two found things in common including anime and going to San Diego Comic-Con.

Solomon is big on The Law of Attraction and also showed off his poetry skills to Dani. He said that he works at Ralph’s on the show.

Dani and Solomon broke up on Love on the Spectrum

After their first date, Dani said that Solomon was “so attractive” in personality and looks.

The two shared a kiss but after their second date, Dani said that she has her life plan sorted, she loves animation, but she doesn’t think he does.

In episode 3, Dani calls Solomon to break things off. She wants to remain friends with Solomon but says she doesn’t think they’re “compatible dating-wise“.

Judging by Dani’s Instagram post from May 2022, she’s currently still single. She wrote in the post’s comments: “I really do want to find true love but I realize know that if you don’t have a good trusting friendship first the relationship is doomed.“

