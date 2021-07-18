Who is Daniela Soto-Innes? The Globe judge's restaurants, boyfriend and net worth!











Calling all foodies – a new culinary-focused series launches on Discovery+ from July 17th! The Globe is hosted by Robert Irvine and features judges and cooking extraordinaire Daniela Soto-Innes. Chefs such as Shirley Chung also appear on the show.

The Globe is a five-episode cooking contest that takes its competitors and viewers around the world! Viewers of the show can expect something very new and exciting from the show, as per Discovery+, “four talented chefs compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena“.

Host Robert Irvine, Judge Daniela Soto-Innes and Judge Shirley Chung, as seen on The Globe, Season 1.

Who is Daniela Soto-Innes?

Daniela Soto-Innes is an award-winning chef who was born in Mexico City, however, she moved to Texas when she was 12 years old.

Daniela is 30 years old. In 2020, she was dubbed “one of the most exciting chefs working today” by The New York Times. The chef also won the 2016 James Beard Rising Chef award! As per ABC, Daniela is the “youngest honoree to be named the World’s Best Female Chef by The World’s Best 50 Restaurants“.

The Globe judge can be found on Instagram with 144k followers @danielasotoinnes.

Is Daniela married?

No, Daniela Soto-Innes is not married. However, the chef reportedly got engaged to fellow chef Blaine Wetzel in 2019.

The couple is still together in 2021. Daniela often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of herself and her fiancé.

Blaine is head chef at The Willows Inn and can be found on Instagram @blainewetzel with over 18k followers.

Daniela Soto-Innes’ restaurants and net worth

Daniela Soto-Innes’ net worth is estimated at $1.5m by Famous Birthdays.

Daniela was a chef and partner of restaurants Cosme and ATLA in New York City. However, she left the restaurants in 2020.

As per ABC News, Daniela now runs Damian, a Japanese-influenced Mexican restaurant, and Ditroit, a taquería, both in Los Angeles with Enrique Olvera.

The LA Times reported in 2020 that Daniela and Enrique also head up more restaurants – “Pujol in Mexico City, Cosme and Atla in New York, and the recently-opened Elio in Las Vegas”.

