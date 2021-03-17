Who is Danielle Busby's father? OutDaughtered fans wonder what happened to him











For a long time now, many OutDaughtered fans have wondered what happened to Danielle Busby’s father. How is Fred Theriot related to Danielle?

Danielle Busby and her husband Adam, daughter Blayke, and their quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker are the main stars on OutDaughtered.

Danielle’s family makes regular appearances on the show, from her siblings to her mother Mimi. However, the TLC star’s father hasn’t appeared on the series and she hasn’t talked about her dad.

So, what happened to Danielle Busby’s father?

Danielle Busby on OutDaughtered, TLC on YouTube

Who is Danielle Busby’s father?

Danielle has never revealed the identity of her father and he hasn’t made any appearances on OutDaughtered. There is no information about him.

The TLC star’s father remains the only mysterious family member as neither Danielle nor any other cast member has ever mentioned his name on the reality show.

Many fans have been wondering whether he has passed away which might be the reason he hasn’t been mentioned on the show.

All That Glitters | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Danielle and her family rose to fame when OutDaughtered debuted in 2016 so she might want to keep some family details away from the limelight.

BRAVO: Is Quad still on Married to Medicine? Fans question absence!

Who is Fred Theriot?

Many fans have been wondering how Fred Theriot is related to Danielle and her family after an old social media post went viral on the internet.

Danielle’s mother, Michelle Theriot, was tagged in a tribute on Veterans’ Day in 2018, which said: “Celebrating Veterans Day in heaven! Great friends! Love Johnny Forsyth and Fred Theriot!! We were blessed beyond words.”

As the post includes a sepia-toned photo of two young army men, many viewers believe that Fred might be Michelle’s father and Danielle’s grandfather who served in the army.

TEEN MOM: Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis getting engaged?

Meet Danielle Busby’s mother

Michelle Theriot, aka grandma Mimi, is a regular cast member on OutDaughtered.

She is a realtor working for Keller Williams Realty who left her hometown in Louisiana to move closer to the Busby family in Houston, Texas. Her home got damaged after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017.

Mimi moved in with her daughter and son-in-law for some time during which she helped looking after her grandchildren.

WATCH OUTDAUGHTERED ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8 ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK