Outdaughtered: What was Danielle Busby’s job before having quintuplets?











What was Danielle Busby’s job before quints? The mother-of-six is best known for appearing on TLC’s Outdaughtered alongside her husband, Adam. But, there was life before kids, so let’s get to know more about Danielle.

Outdaughtered is a TLC show that pretty much speaks for itself. Adam and Danielle Busby are officially ‘outdaughtered’ as they are parents to the only American all-girl quintuplets on record!

The show first premiered in 2016 after Danielle and Adam welcomed Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker to their family. The couple already had one daughter, 4-year-old Blayke, when the quintuplets were born.

Who is Danielle Busby?

Danielle Busby was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana in 1983 making her 37 years old in 2021.

After getting married in 2006. She and her husband, Adam, moved to Texas.

Danielle suffered with infertility but after a number of procedures she’s now had six children in total.

What was Danielle Busby’s job before quints?

Prior to becoming a mom-of-six, Danielle worked as an Office Manager, an Office Assistant and as a Project Coordinator Team Lead.

Danielle took up the Project Coordinator role in 2008 with AP Networks according to LinkedIn.

As part of the Texas-based role, she has to develop and support BP’s Oil and Gas Training Conferences. Danielle also writes that she has to “Plan and implement safety training across all BP’s segments worldwide for over 1200+ delegates at 45 seminars totaling over 3000 training hours across 6 countries”.

How much do Danielle and Adam make on Outdaughtered?

Both Danielle and Adam clearly work hard to provide for their family. They each have their own business ventures outside of Outdaughtered.

As previously reported by Reality Titbit, the TLC show likely brings the couple in around $25,000 to $40,000 per episode. Their net worth is estimated at $5 million.

A quick scan of Adam’s IG account and he plugs his business BYLT Premium Basics while looking at Danielle’s reveals that she is also a business owner. Danielle owns It’s A Buzz World Shop clothing and apparel, Graeson Bee Boutique which sells baby and children’s clothes and sportswear brand CADi Fitness.

Together the couple has a combined Instagram following of 3.3m.

