Home » News, TLC, USA TV, What's On?

TLC: What is Danielle Busby's net worth? Outdaughtered star owns multiple businesses!

May 19, 2021
Helen Williams

What is Danielle Busby’s net worth? The TLC star has made a career for herself in the reality TV world. But, how much does she earn per episode? Here’s a look at how her career changed over the years and her business ventures.

Danielle Busby is a mother-of-six girls who rose to fame on TLC’s Outdaughtered alongside her husband, Adam. Danielle and Adam are parents to 10-year-old Blayke and six-year-old quintuplets Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, Parker Kate, Ava Lane and Olivia Marie.

Danielle Has Been “Feeling Off” | OutDaughtered – YouTube

Outdaughtered: Meet Danielle Busby

Danielle Busby is a 37-year-old reality TV star. She was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana and was raised by her mother, Michelle.

As well as being a wife and a mother-of-six, Danielle is also an established businesswoman.

Since Outdaughtered launched on TLC in 2016, Danielle and here family have become recognised reality TV stars. She has 2m followers on Instagram @dbusby.

Danielle Busby’s job explored

Prior to having children, as per her LinkedIn page, Danielle worked as a project coordinator for British Petroleum. She started the job in 2008 which was based in Houston, Texas.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Today, Danielle’s job is to be a mother to her kids, as well as film for Outdaughtered. However, she doesn’t stop there and is also an owner of two businesses and co-owner of another.

The Outdaughtered star has two boutiques – apparel and clothing store It’s A Buzz World Shop (@buzzworldshop) and baby and children’s clothing store Graeson Bee Boutique (@graesonbee).

She also co-owns CADi Fitness with her two sisters, Crystal Mills and Ashley Mowbray. Follow the fitness brand page @cadifitness.

What is Danielle Busby’s net worth?

As well as running three businesses, Danielle and her husband also reportedly get paid anywhere between $25,000 and $40,000 per Outdaughtered episode.

According to Gossip Gist, Danielle’s net worth is estimated at $3m in 2021.

Adam Busby also runs businesses of his own. Meaww.com writes that their combined net worth is in the region of $5m.

TVOvermind wrote that in 2019, the family’s net worth was estimated to be $4.5 million. In 2021 we can assume that the Busby’s have a net worth of $5m.

  • See Also: What was Danielle Busby’s job before having quintuplets?

WATCH OUTDAUGHTERED ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

Related Posts