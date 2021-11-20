Does I'm A Celebrity's Danny Miller have a baby? Family explored











It’s that time of year again when the British public watches on as our favourite celebrities chow down on vomit fruit, kangaroo bits, eyeballs and more – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back!

The 21st season of the ITV show starts on Sunday, November 21st at 9 pm and in the line-up this year, viewers can expect to see Richard Madeley, Snoochie Shy, Frankie Bridge, Matty, Lee and more! Danny Miller has also been announced as a campmate, so let’s find out more about Danny, including whether he has a baby and who’s in his family.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Danny joins the I’m A Celebrity cast 2021

Just days before the celebrities will see what life is like living in a Welsh castle without much food or their home comforts, the cast list was announced to the public.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller is one of the celebrities taking part and in his intro video, Danny said that he aims to give the challenges one hundred per cent – although he also thinks that coming back with sixty per cent of stars is a good effort…

Danny is 30 years old and is leaving behind his role of Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale for three weeks as himself alongside many other famous people.

Does Danny Miller have a baby?

Yes! Danny does have a baby boy named Albert. The 30-year-old is leaving behind his family life for the duration of his time on the show.

Given that I’m A Celebrity is UK-based for another year in 2021, Danny shouldn’t be too far away from his little one.

The actor is due to get married in 2022 to his long-term partner and fiancé, Steph Jones. Steph and Danny welcomed baby Albert to the world on October 25th, 2021.

Screenshot: Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Danny addresses trolls before I’m A Celeb starts

Before trolls could even jump on Danny for going into the castle when he’s just had a son, the actor decided to take to Twitter and Instagram to get his thoughts out there.

He stressed that Steph is an amazing mother and that by going into the castle he can provide for his family. Plus, given that Albert is just weeks old, he’s unlikely to remember his dad’s absence as he enters the ITV show.

Danny also added that his parents and Steph’s parents are both active in helping out in their family, so there’s clearly a support network in place. Danny said before heading into the castle: “I’ll spend the rest of my life making it up to them…“.

