Does I'm A Celebrity star Danny Miller have a wife and children?











Cue the Bushtucker Trials, the team rivalry and the terror of living in Gwrych Castle, I’m A Celebrity is officially back in 2021 and the 10 celebrities taking part have been announced. The famous faces will settle into their new home in Wales on Sunday, November 21st at 9 pm.

Danny Miller is one of the celebrities that is taking part in season 21, so let’s find out more about him! Does Danny Miller have a wife and kids or is he living that bachelor life?

Who is Danny Miller?

Danny Miller is an actor who has spent the last 13 years playing the role of Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale. Now, Danny is switching up the Yorkshire Dales for the rolling hills of Wales.

The actor is 30 years old. He was born on January 2nd, 1991 and first kicked off his acting career on Grange Hill in 2007.

Although playing Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale has been his main job for over a decade, Danny has also appeared on shows such as Lightfields, Scott & Bailey and Jamaica Inn during his career.

Does Danny Miller have a wife?

No, Danny Miller doesn’t have a wife – yet! The actor has been engaged since January 2021 to his fiancé Steph Jones.

The pair are due to tie the knot in 2022 as per Danny’s Twitter. Speaking on his post called “Why I’m doing I’m A Celeb in my own words”, Danny said: “We’ve always wanted to be a mum and dad, we’ve always wanted to be together.”

Manchester-based Steph and Danny met during primary school but officially got together in 2019. He said he couldn’t speak highly enough of her before going onto the show: “It’s like a best friend that I’ve grown up with that I’m now marrying…“

By the looks of Steph’s Instagram page, she’s a midwife.

Danny’s family explored

Danny Miller is not only engaged to be married, but he also has a newborn baby, too! Just weeks before his arrival in Wales, he and Steph welcomed their son, Albert, to the world.

Speaking on his social media pages, Danny spoke about how some people may judge him for leaving his family for three weeks to go into the I’m A Celeb castle but he responded to the idea and said: “This is three weeks of my life that Albert probably won’t remember.”

Danny also said of his wife: “She’s breastfeeding, she’s the most amazing mum and it gave me even more confidence to want to go to the castle and provide for my family and I’ll spend the rest of my life making it up to them…“

