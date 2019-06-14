Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It wouldn’t be right if Love Island didn’t feature some of the UK’s best-looking youngsters.

In and among the social media influencers, doctors, firefighters and more, there’s always got to be a model or two!

Episode 7 saw male model Danny enter the villa and take two Islanders out for a date and the girls were certainly impressed.

So, what’s all this about Love Islander Danny Williams modelling for Home Bargains?

Does Danny model for Home Bargains?

The simple answer to whether or not Danny models for Home Bargains is no.

Although the policeman who greets every Home Bargains customer has features much like Love Island 2019’s Danny, they’re definitely two different men.

Twitter users have been having a great time compiling comparison photos of two look-a-likes together.

When Danny said he was a model I didn’t realise it was for Home Bargains #loveisland pic.twitter.com/tKjdXSTyjB — orla williams (@Orlaawilliams) June 12, 2019

Love Island Danny’s career

It turns out that Danny Williams’ modelling career is a bit more up-market than being the face of budget shop Home Bargains.

Although he hails from Hull in northern England, Danny resides in Greenwich, London where his modelling agencies are based.

He strikes poses, smizes and pouts for the likes of Suits Direct, Magee 1866, Desnudo Magazine and Boyfriend Magazine to name a few.

The strikingly good-looking fella is managed by Robert Wilson’s Fomo Models who also manage 2018 Love Island star Samira Mighty and Alesha Dixon.

Danny is also signed to Nevs Models and starred on the front cover of Attitude Magazine with Little Mix.

Danny Williams: Instagram

The 6 ft 1 model has a huge following on Instagram – almost 50,000.

You can follow him – @itsdannywilliams.

The tall, dark and handsome Islander seems to put out there that looks aren’t everything as he writes in his Insta bio: “Work hard, be nice”.

Danny is proving on Love Island that he not only has the looks but the personality to match, too.

