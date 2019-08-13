Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There’s nothing more nerve-wracking than going on a first date. But watching a first date is a whole other story. Pointing fun at first dates is one of the most entertaining things to do. And there’s a panel of comedians doing just that on Dating #NoFilter.

E! Entertainment’s Dating #NoFilter is back for a second season. A whole new group of people ready to date are here along with the show’s most important part – the comedians.

So, who’s going to be commentating on the US public finding love? Has anyone new joined the series 2 cast?

Let’s meet the comedians from Dating No Filter…

Nina Parker

First up, meet Nina. She’s a television host who’s worked on E! Entertainment’s Nightly Pop, E! News and The Insider.

Nina is on Instagram as ‘@mzgossipgirl‘ with over 160,000 followers.

On Insta she describes herself as an ‘Eyebrow Gawd and Full-Time Soul Snatcher’.

Dating No Filter cast season 2: Cara Connors

Cara is Nina’s other half on Dating #NoFilter.

The LA-based brunette is a stand-up comedian and is the creator, writer and star of two CBC comedy series – Comedy Cara Cooks and Every BLANK Ever.

She describes herself in her Instagram bio as “Feminist. Taurus. Vaccinated”.

Shapel Lacey

Born and raised in Arizona, Shapel now lives in LA. His comedy podcast is available to listen to online.

The American comedian has over 15,000 followers on Instagram and was chosen to perform at Comedy Central’s festival Clusterfest in 2019.

Shapel was adopted by a Caucasian family at age 15 was a competitive cheer-leader for the University of Louisville.

Dating No Filter cast season 2: Steve Furey

Comedian Steve Furey is on Insta as @scubastevefurey.

He’s yet another member of the Dating #NoFilter cast who is based in Los Angeles.

According to his website, Steve is “quickly gaining momentum as one of America’s brightest and funniest up-and-coming comedians”.

Monroe Martin

Another member of the series 2 cast is Monroe Martin.

Monroe grew up in foster care and is said to create comedy gold out of his hard-knock childhood.

He describes himself on Instagram as a ‘foster kid turned foster man’ and has over 5,000 followers (@monroemartiniii).

Kelsey Darragh

A female comedian to appear on Dating #NoFilter is Kelsey Darragh.

The 28-year-old comedian lists herself as someone who creates content on mental health and comedy.

Kelsey has her own YouTube account where she puts out information on how to best deal with anxiety. She also has a popular channel on Buzzfeed – Married vs. Single.

Dating No Filter cast season 2: Zach Noe Towers

Lastly, Zach Noe Towers sits alongside Kelsey on Dating #NoFilter.

As well as being a comedian, Zach is also listed as an actor and writer on his website.

He has almost 40,000 followers on Instagram and says his account is dedicated to “the best things on earth”. This includes “gay, sex, comedy and me” according to Zach.

DATING #NOFILTER SEASON ONE IS AVAILABLE TO WATCH ON HAYU NOW.