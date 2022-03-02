Fans “couldn’t be happier” to see Dave East on Wild ‘n Out in 2022













Wild ‘n Out is back in 2022 with its seventeenth season. The show aired on MTV and MTV2 for many seasons but its now airing on VH1. Nick Cannon has been joined by famous faces such as Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Trina and Blac Chyna since the show first kicked off in 2005.

Rap royalty and Hip Hop legends have graced the Wild ‘n Out stage from Wu-Tang Clan to Rick Ross and A$AP Mob and fans are always keen to see their favourite acts on the show. In 2022, Dave East appeared on Wild ‘n Out for a second time and fans took to Twitter to say they “couldn’t be happier“.

Wild ‘n Out returns for season 17

After 17 years of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out, the show is back in 2022.

Comedian Nick Cannon has been hosting the show since it first began in 2005.

Season 17 is filmed in Jersey City, New Jersey and kicked off from February 22, 2022 on VH1 and airs each Tuesaday at 8/7c.

Dave East appears on Wild ‘n Out for a second time

Many talented artists appear on Wild ‘n Out and one man who is a fan favourite on the show is rapper Dave East.

Dave East was born in New York in 1988 and is famous for songs such as Don’t Try Me and Menace.

He released his first mixtape in 2010 and has collaborated with artists including Teyana Taylor, Nas and The Dream during his career. He has two daughters can be found on IG @daveeast with 3.3m followers.

Dave East first appeared on Wild ‘n Out during season 9 in 2017 and on March 1st he returned to the show for a second time.

Twitter reacts to Dave East’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out

Dave East’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out in 2022 came as a treat to many of his fans who took to Twitter during season 17 episode 6.

Some fans wrote: “Welcome back” to Dave East on Twitter, while others were pretty upfront about how good looking they think he is.

Others commented on the rapper’s intelligence as he answered the question rounds of the show correctly: “Everybody know Dave East is smart **.“

