No, David Ginola wasn’t dead for 12 days, 2016 heart attack explained

During their time in the castle, the I’m A Celebrity campmates have shared stories with each other, giving the public a glimpse into the lives of the celebrities. From Naughty Boy’s phone call from Beyonce to Frankie Bridge’s funny stories about her sister, there’s been no end of anecdotes on the 2021 series.

No, David Ginola wasn’t dead for 12 days

Following I’m A Celebrity 2021 episode 17, there may have been some confusion over an accident that David Ginola had back in 2016.

David technically passed away but thankfully with CPR and a defibrillator he was brought back to life.

Speaking about therapy on I’m A Celebrity, David said that he should have got counselling following his heart attack. He said: “When I was first out of the hospital it was suggested that’s what I do.”

David had a heart attack in 2016

In 2016, while playing a charity football match in France, David suffered a heart attack.

At the time, he was 49 years old and was pronounced “clinically dead” for 12 minutes.

Reflecting on the traumatic event while on I’m A Celebrity, David said that he will go to therapy.

The footballer met his girlfriend on the same day as his heart attack

David also told his campmates during episode 17 that he met his now-girlfriend on the same day that he died, May 19th, 2016.

David said: “It’s not every day that you meet your future love and you died right after that.“

The I’m A Celeb star said that he couldn’t remember exactly what his girlfriend, Maeva, looked like. But, two weeks later, they went on a date.

Danny Miller added that if David’s story was made into a film that people would say “it’s a great film“.

