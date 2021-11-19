Who is David Ginola's ex wife, does the I'm A Celeb star have a partner?











Cue Ant and Dec shouting at the top of their lungs, because I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for its 21st series in 2021. The ITV show officially kicks off from 9 pm on Sunday night when the celebrities will be welcomed into their new home for the next few weeks in Wales.

A silver fox in the cast’s line-up is former footballer David Ginola. So, let’s find out more about David, from who his ex wife is, to whether he has a partner in 2021!

Get to know David

David Ginola was born in Gassin, in the South of France on January 25th, 1967.

The Frenchman is a former football player who spent time at clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and PSG.

If viewers didn’t catch David on the pitch, they may have seen him in many TV adverts in his time for brands such as L’Oreal, Ladrokes, Renault, Braun, Carte Noire and more.

Who is David Ginola’s ex wife?

In 1991, David Ginola married a model named Coraline Delphin.

They were together for 25 years until their divorce in 2016. David and Coraline’s divorce saw them still having to go to court in 2019 to settle things.

Together, Coraline and David had two children, Andrea and Carla. Their son, Andrea, works as a golf coach. By the looks of 27-year-old Carla’s IG page, she’s a model like her mum.

As per The Sun, it was alleged that during his marriage to Coraline, David fathered a child with a woman named Joelle Pinquier, during a four-month affair between 1991 and 1992. Coraline released a book detailing David’s alleged affairs.

Is David is a relationship in 2021?

Following his split from first wife Coraline, David had a relationship with Meava Denat. The two had a daughter together in 2018, David was 51 and Maeva, 28.

It appears that David and Maeva are still together in 2021 as she was interviewed by The Sun prior to his arrival on I’m A Celebrity.

Neither David nor Maeva post tonnes photos of themselves together on Instagram, but they do share the odd one. They welcomed a baby girl in 2018 and by the looks of their social media pages, they’re a happy family.

