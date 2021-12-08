Who is I’m A Celeb star David Ginola’s son and what is his age?











I’m A Celebrity’s David Ginola was already a legend in the football world and now he’s growing his fan base even more while appearing on the ITV show’s 21st series. David was one of the original campmates to enter the castle along with Arlene Phillips, Snoochie Shy, Kadeena Cox, Danny Miller and co. As the number of celebrities in the camp is dwindling, only the most popular will remain.

While much is known about David’s sporting career, less is known about his family and personal life. The former footballer has opened up on I’m A Celebrity about how much he misses his girlfriend. And, he also seems to have formed a “father/son” relationship with soap star Danny Miller. So, let’s find out more about David Ginola’s son, his age and more explored.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Who is David Ginola’s son?

David Ginola has one son named Andrea who is around 29 years old.

He has two grown-up children, both with his first wife, Coraline Delphin, named Andrea and Carla.

David also has a young daughter with his girlfriend Maeva Denat.

Read More: What did I’m A Celeb’s Naughty Boy say to Zayn Malik in 2015?

Is Andrea Ginola on Instagram?

Yes, Andrea Ginola can be found on Instagram @andrea.ginola with over 2000 followers.

As per his IG profile, David’s son splits his time living between St Tropez and Paris.

He writes that he’s a golf coach at Saint Aubin in Eastern France. He also adds that there is an “Insta live project coming this fall” with a football emoji, so perhaps Andrea is following in his father’s footsteps or is doing a project with his dad.

Get to know Andrea Ginola

Judging by Andrea’s Instagram page, he’s a major sports fan. He has posted IG photos related to football and golf many times.

It also appears that he has a love in his life, as well as a very cute dog named Charly.

Given that Andrea is the son of a wealthy former footballer, it’s likely that he has a healthy net worth and the 29-year-old is often seen holidaying on IG as well as wearing designer clothes.

See Also: Who is I’m Celeb star David Ginola’s girlfriend, what’s the age difference?

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK