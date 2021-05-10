Who is Deborah Davies? Net worth, age and about The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2021 newbie!











Deborah Davies is the latest housewife to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Season 13 kicks off from May 10th 2021. So, let’s get to know more about Debbie.

It’s not often that a real housewife can speak to the dead, and according to Deborah, “sometimes speaking to the dead is easier than talking to the living“. Debbie is introduced on the ITV show as Lauren Simon’s friend.

Real Housewives of Cheshire: Meet Deborah Davies

RHOCheshire OG describes Deborah as “larger than life, warm, friendly and really bubbly“.

Born in 1967, Debbie is 54 years old in 2021 and she has three children.

Debbie is a psychic medium and said during RHOCheshire season 13 episode 1: “Right from being a very small child, I’ve always been able to see and hear spirits“.

She got divorced 12 years ago and focused on her own business. Now, Debbie has over 400 psychics and mediums that work for her.

The new RHOCheshire cast member has now remarried, her husband Pete said that his wife is “bombproof“. She also says that she’s a “force to be reckoned with“.

What is Deborah Davies’ net worth?

It’s no secret that the cast members on RHOCheshire enjoy the finer things in life. By the looks of Deborah’s house on the show, she’s no different. A Rolls Royce parked on the drive and a huge open-plan house, it’s likely that Deborah doesn’t do too badly for herself.

Via Deborah’s website, she offers psychic services including email and SMS readings. Debbie also offers angel card readings and spiritual drawings.

Prior to appearing on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Deborah featured on TV series Unexplained: Caught on Camera.

It’s currently unconfirmed exactly what Deborah’s net worth is. Her fellow co-stars’ net worths range from Rachel Lugo’s £2.6m according to Cheshire Live, to Lauren Simon’s £6.9m.

Meet Deborah on Instagram

Deborah can be found on Instagram @deborahdaviespsychic, she has almost 40k followers.

The RHOCheshire star looks to be very active on social media, often posting photos of her friends, family, events and latest goings-on in the world of Deborah!

Her kids, James, Tiffany and Matt often feature on Deborah’s IG feed.

