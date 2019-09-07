Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Demi Sims was one of eight new cast members on The Only Way is Essex season 24 in 2018.

However, she wasn’t a complete newbie to the Essex scene. In fact, her training wheels came off in 2014 when she guest-appeared on the show, meaning she’s fully prepped to dive headfirst into the world of gossip, drama and lip filler!

Demz is practically TOWIE royalty being the little sister of Chloe Sims. She’s back for a second series of TOWIE and also featured on series 7 of Celebs Go Dating alongside her eldest sister.

Here’s everything you need to know about Demi!

Who is Demi Sims?

Demi is a makeup artist from Essex, England.

She is the younger sister of TOWIE OG Chloe Sims and ex-TOWIE cast member, Charlie Sims.

Demi has previously made appearances on The Only Way is Essex, however, from series 24 onwards she’s a permanent cast member.

Her debut came when she was just 16 – where she looked radically different!

Demi Sims’ DOB

Demi celebrates her birthday on September 6th. She was born in 1996 making her 23 years old in 2019.

Episode 2 of TOWIE series 25 sees Demi celebrate her birthday with her co-stars, however, we doubt it’ll be plain sailing – nothing ever is in Essex!

Relationship-wise, the blonde bombshell spent part of series 24 dating Sam Mucklow. Shel ater rekindled an old flame with an ex-girlfriend, however, it looks like she’s going into her 23rd year as a single lady.

Demi is likely to be joined by both of her sisters in episode 2 as her sister Frankie joined the TOWIE cast in 2019.

Chloe Sims is the eldest of the sisters aged 36, while Frankie is 24 and Demi is the youngest at 23.

Demi Sims: Dating history

Sam Mucklow and Demi’s romance fizzled out pretty quickly during series 24 of TOWIE. Soon after returning from Thailand, Demi made it clear she didn’t know if she wanted to date men or women to Sam.

Sam Mucklow has now moved onto Shelby Tribble, however, it looks like there’s trouble in store for them in season 25.

Demi and Chloe Sims took part in the 2019 series of Celebs Go Dating which saw Demi date northerner Zara and fellow Essex gal Megan Barton-Hanson. But it turns out that dating spree didn’t prove too fruitful, either.

