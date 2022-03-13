











Flip or Flop Nashville stars Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins were not only house flippers together but they were once a married couple, too. The HGTV duo have built a work partnership over many years and have not only managed to work out how to successfully work with an ex, but how to make huge profits on flipping houses.

Page Turner is now flying solo in 2022 on her own HGTV series, Fix My Flip, and judging by Twitter, fans are here for it. So, let’s find out more about DeRon Jenkins’ former wife.

Get to know DeRon Jenkins former wife

DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner first starred in HGTV series Flip or Flop Nashville in 2018.

As per HGTV, the pair met over 10 years ago when real estate agent Page met DeRon when he was working as a builder on a house she was showing.

DeRon’s building career came after he spent time as an NFL cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens back in 1998.

Speaking to HGTV of how their relationship transitioned from romantic to working together, Page said: “But then our relationship changed, and we didn’t work as well together in that capacity, but we still worked really well together as far as building homes and selling homes and rehabbing homes went. So we continued our working relationship.“

Page Turner is a mom-of-three

As well as being hugely successful as a real estate broker, Page, 48, is a mother to three grown-up daughters.

As per HGTV, Page is super-proud of her three daughters Zaire, Qai and Quincy and said: “I graduated three strong, brilliant, beautiful black women from college. We did it together, and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

In an Instagram post from January 2022, Page said that she raised her daughters as a single mother.

HGTV fans are loving Fix My Flip

Not only is Page the host of her own new HGTV show, but she’s also the executive producer and the creator of Fix My Flip.

As well as putting her many years of house flipping expertise to good use on the show, Page also invests her own money on the show and that may be the former real estate broker coming through on Fix My Flip.

It’s safe to say that HGTV fans are loving seeing Page have her own show in 2022. One viewer tweeted: “Loving Fix My Flip with Paige and that she invests and is getting a percentage of the profit. Woo, and there is a lot to fix!“

Another said: “Page Turner is such a beautiful woman, a woman that knows her stuff!“

