Diamond Platnumz is not only Young, Famous and African but super-rich, too













Diamond Platnumz is one of the cast members on brand new reality series Young, Famous and African. The Netflix show premiered on March 18th, 2022. It takes a look at the lives of some of Africa’s A-Listers, their relationships, families, work lives and much more are explored in a real-life soap opera.

Given that the show’s cast is affluent and they all clearly enjoy the finer things in life. Let’s find out more about Diamond Platnumz net worth in 2022. What does he do and how much is the Netflix star worth?

Who is Diamond Platnumz?

Diamond Platnumz is a super-famous singer and pop star.

He can now add the title of reality TV star to his list of accomplishments in life as he appears in Young, Famous and African in 2022.

Diamond Platnumz’s real name is Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, he’s 32 years old and hails from Tanzania.

Speaking of her co-star, Khanyi Mbau said during the Netflix show: “Diamond is from Tanzania, right? But he brought Hollywood to Africa“.

Diamond Platnumz has millions of Instagram followers

Diamond Platnumz has had huge success as a musician and he has 14.2M followers on Instagram @diamondplatnumz.

He’s followed by other huge artists on the ‘gram including the likes of Alicia Keys.

The singer often promotes his music on Instagram but he sometimes posts more personal photos to do with his family.

Diamond described South Africa as his second home on Young, Famous and African and said that two of his children live there. In total, Diamond said he thinks he has five or six children.

Diamond Platnumz net worth explored

Speaking at her event during episode 1, Khanyi Mbau said: “Tonight, I called everyone that’s in this room because I think we’re on the same level… and I think our bank accounts are sort of the same level as well. You came here with a private jet, Diamond…”

Wealthy Persons writes that Diamond Platnumz’s net worth is estimated at $6M in 2022. This equates to 89,133,240 South African Rand and just over £4.5M.

Looking at his success as a musician and the brand collaborations he’s done on Instagram, it would make sense for Diamond Platnumz to be a millionaire. He poses for Pepsi adverts and BT adverts on the ‘gram.

